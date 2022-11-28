Most civil servants will have a salary increment that exceeds Singapore’s core inflation rate of 5.1%

SINGAPORE: Almost all civil servants will have a salary increment that exceeds Singapore’s core inflation rate of 5.1 per cent, after taking into account recent adjustments in their pay, according to Minister-in-charge of the public service Chan Chun Sing.

Speaking in Parliament on Monday (Nov 28), Mr Chan said the increases from a recent salary review coupled with annual salary increments and annual variable component (AVC) payments, will more than exceed the inflation rate this year for all those who meet the criteria.

However, he said, there might be a “very, very small” number of people who do not meet the performance criteria and hence, their increment might not exceed 5.1 per cent.

“The government has all these other packages for all the Singaporean households, which we think will be able to meet the requirement to help those who are most in need,” he said, pointing to recent support measures such as the cost of living special payment and additional Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers.

“These support measures together will help cushion the impact of sharp inflation changes and provide further relief for Singaporean households, with more support for the lower to middle income groups.”

Mr Chan, who is also Education Minister, was responding to question from Member of Parliament Ang Wei Neng (PAP-West Coast) about whether the Public Service Division (PSD) will consider a one-time wage adjustment for all civil servants to offset the anticipated high core inflation rate this year.

Last week, the Public Service Division (PSD) announced that civil servants would receive a year-end payment in recognition of their hard work.

Civil servants will receive a 1.1-month year-end bonus and junior grade officers will get an additional one-time payment of S$700. The payment also takes into consideration the economic outlook.

Taken together with the mid-year payments, civil servants will receive a total of 1.45 months in full-year annual variable component (AVC), with those in more junior grades receiving an additional one-time sum of up to S$1,100 in 2022.