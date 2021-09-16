Woman who abused her two young daughters, breaking teeth of older girl, pleads guilty: Report

SINGAPORE: A housewife who claimed she was disciplining her two young daughters kicked and slapped them, causing the older girl's front teeth to break as a result of the abuse.

The 38-year-old woman pleaded guilty on Thursday (Sep 16) to seven charges of ill-treating her children, TODAY reported. She cannot be named to protect her daughters' identities.

The girls were aged four in one case, and eight to 10 years old in the other case when they were targeted, the report said. The woman also has a son who was not subject to the abuse.

ABUSE OF OLDER GIRL

The mother's offences first came to light on Jun 18, 2019, when the father, who had just returned home from work, discovered that the older daughter's front teeth were broken.

The girl revealed that her mother had repeatedly slapped and kicked her earlier in the day. Her mouth bled and she lost a front tooth as a result.

According to TODAY, the father took her for medical treatment without confronting his wife. The girl was given two days of medical leave.

He later checked CCTV footage and saw the abuse, the court heard.

Three days later, the police received a report about the incident from KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

CCTV footage showed the woman abusing her daughter at least three times that month - on Jun 8, 12 and 14, said the TODAY report.

It added that the older girl revealed that her mother began beating her when she was in kindergarten. This worsened in 2018 when she was in Primary 1. The woman would slap her daughter's face several times, use a cane to hit her, kick her and also pull her hair.

On some occasions, the woman would pull her daughter's hair and drag her to the bedroom, away from the camera in the living room, said the report.

The girl was afraid so she did not tell her father about the abuse.

YOUNGER GIRL WAS ABUSED A MONTH LATER

On Jul 5, 2019, the younger daughter was also abused when the woman pinched her several times and slapped her face repeatedly.

After this incident, the girls were temporarily taken away by a child protection officer.

Later in December, the woman was alone at home with the children when she forcefully threw a marker pen at the older girl's forehead, TODAY reported.

CCTV footage revealed that when she realised the girl's forehead was bleeding, she told her daughter that she deserved it and to get out of the house.

When the father questioned the older girl about the incident, she said that her mother had told her not to tell anyone. He then alerted the child protection officer.

ABUSE CONTINUED WHILE ON BAIL

While the mother was out on bail, she continued to abuse both daughters from March to May this year, the court heard.

According to TODAY, a psychiatrist who examined the woman said she did not and does not suffer from any mental illness. She also showed a degree of resistance to adopting acceptable alternative methods to discipline her daughters.

For each charge of ill-treatment under the Children and Young Persons Act, the woman can be jailed for up to four years, fined up to S$4,000 or both.