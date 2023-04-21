Why a mother decided to let her non-verbal autistic son live independently in Bali

SINGAPORE: Ms Choo Kah Ying and her partner reside in Singapore, but they have chosen to let their non-verbal autistic son, now aged 26, live independently in Bali for the past six years.

It may be an unconventional decision, but she believes it is the best thing she has done for herself and her son, Sebastien.

“It was possibly the most difficult decision of my life as a mother and as a human being to move someone like my son,” she told CNA.

As a non-verbal, autistic person, he does not use language to communicate despite being able to read and write, explained Ms Choo, who has published books on her experiences.

“He is somebody who doesn't have the ability to converse, connect and relate to people the way most of us do. So that actually makes it very challenging for him, to connect with others and also to fit into the mainstream society based on our requirements,” she said.

However, discovering how nature calmed him and realising the need for him to become independent drove her decision.

“If I stayed with him, every time things went wrong, he would always come running towards me, but with the carers (in Bali) … he got to be this young man,” she said.

At the time, he could already independently cook, fold clothes and take care of himself.

THE TEEN YEARS

Ms Choo’s decision to put distance between her and her only son came from love, desperation and fear.

Ms Choo homeschooled Sebastien after the family moved from the United States to Singapore when he was 10 years old.