Mothership's press accreditation suspended until Aug 18 for breaking embargo during Budget

SINGAPORE: Local media outlet Mothership's press accreditation has been suspended for six months - until Aug 18 - after it broke an embargo on the details of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) increases during this year's Budget, said the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) on Friday (Mar 25).

On Feb 18, Mothership broke the embargo by publishing an infographic on its Facebook page with information on the staggered GST increases prior to their announcement.

MCI then suspended Mothership's press accreditation with immediate effect.

Responding to queries from the media, MCI noted that Mothership had subsequently submitted an appeal.

"Given the seriousness of the breach, which involved information that is highly market sensitive and prejudicial to national interest, MCI has reviewed the appeal and decided to suspend Mothership’s press accreditation for a total of six months, from Feb 18, 2022 to Aug 18, 2022,” said a ministry spokesperson.

The suspension of its accreditation means Mothership will not be able to attend briefings and press conferences held by government agencies during this period.