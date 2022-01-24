Motorcyclist taken to hospital after vehicle burst into flames along Mandai Avenue

SINGAPORE: A 52-year-old man was taken to hospital on Monday (Jan 24) after his motorcycle burst into flames along Mandai Avenue.

The motorcyclist is assisting investigations into careless driving, said the police.

The Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at around 7.40am.

A video sent in by a CNA reader showed a motorcycle on fire in the middle of the three-lane road. Flames and black smoke shot up from the motorcycle as other vehicles drove past.

Ms Serene Tiong said she was driving past when she heard an "explosion".

She told CNA she saw a man lying on the road, and another rider who had stopped to help standing beside him.

SCDF said it extinguished the fire with a water hose reel. The motorcyclist was conscious when he was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, added SCDF.