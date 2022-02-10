Motorcycle bursts into flames at Bishan car park

SINGAPORE: A motorcycle burst into flames at an open air car park in Bishan on Wednesday night (Feb 9), with the fire spreading to a car parked beside it.

Responding to media queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at the car park next to Block 172, Bishan Street 13, at about 10.50pm on Wednesday.

The fire was extinguished using a hose reel.

A seven-second video of the incident shared on social media platform TikTok showed a vehicle on fire, followed by a loud explosion that caused the flames to go as high as the fourth storey of the Housing Board block beside it.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation, said the SCDF.