Probation for motorcyclist, 21, who performed dangerous 'Superman' stunt while riding along ECP

SINGAPORE: A 21-year-old man who performed a motorcycle stunt along the East Coast Parkway (ECP) was sentenced to 15 months' probation on Wednesday (Oct 7).

Mohamed Asfa Mohamed Azli, a Singaporean, had stretched out his body and lay flat in a prone position on the bike, in what court documents called a "Superman stunt" that was dangerous to other road users.

His actions came to light when a traffic police officer found footage of the stunt which Asfa had recorded on his GoPro camera.

Asfa had pleaded guilty on Apr 17 to one charge of reckless driving. Another charge for not wearing a helmet while riding a motorcycle was taken into consideration.

As part of his probation terms, he has to remain indoors from 10pm until 6am, and will have to perform 40 hours of community service. He is also barred from obtaining any driving licence or driving any vehicle during his probation period.

His parents have also been required to put up a S$5,000 (US$3,909) bond to ensure Asfa's good behaviour during his probation term.

THE CASE

According to court documents, Asfa was riding his motorcycle with several friends from Seah Im car park in the Keppel area to a car park at East Coast Park on Aug 31, 2025 at around midnight.

He had fixed a GoPro 360 camera on the handlebar of his motorcycle, and began recording while on the ECP.

On the ECP, he performed the "Superman" stunt twice by lying prone on the seat with his body and legs straightened, parallel to the road. The video showed he had ridden in this position for at least 16 seconds and overtaken two vehicles while performing the stunt.

Court documents stated that while Asfa was performing the stunt, he could not have engaged the rear brake or engine brake of the motorcycle as his feet were not on the rear brake pedal or gear shifter.

In doing so, he had also raised the centre of gravity of himself and the motorcycle, making it more likely he would lose his balance, the prosecution added.

While at the East Coast Park car park, several traffic police arrived as part of their patrol routine. In a panic, Asfa fled the scene, leaving his camera on the motorcycle.

His actions came to light when a traffic police officer reviewed the footage from the unattended camera as part of investigations into the gathering.

PROBATION

After Asfa's guilty plea, the court called for a report to see if Asfa was suited for probation.

While the initial report found him unsuitable for probation due to several factors like his unwillingness to change, later reports found that he has exhibited positive changes in his behaviour.

A reformative training suitability report had found that Asfa's family provided a supportive environment for him, and that he had ceased contact with the peers associated with his offence.

Reformative training is a harsher type of penalty involving a regimented rehabilitation programme for youth offenders.

Given his improved behaviour, Deputy Public Prosecutor Johan Tay sought 15 months' supervised probation for Asfa, as well as a prohibition on him driving during the probation period, and a requirement for him to serve 40 hours of community service.

Mr Tay also asked for Asfa's parents to put up a good behaviour bond.

For reckless or dangerous driving, Asfa could have been jailed for up to a year, fined up to S$5,000 or both.