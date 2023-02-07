HDB conducting study on cause of mould growth at Sengkang, Punggol flats

SINGAPORE: The Housing & Development Board (HDB) is looking into the cause of mould growth at two HDB estates, and may review the specifications and maintenance practices for flats, depending on the outcome of the technical study it has commissioned.

Some flats at Anchorvale Parkview in Sengkang and Matilda Court in Punggol made the news in January after their external walls were stained with mould, even though the estates were just five or six years old.

Residents complained that the blocks looked unsightly and worried about the health risks.

Responding to parliamentary questions from a few Members of Parliament, the Ministry of National Development said on Monday (Feb 6) in a written reply that HDB will be commissioning an independent professional technical study to determine the cause of the mould growth.

"The scope of this study will also address why some blocks are more susceptible to mould growth and include recommendations to remedy the current situation and to prevent future recurrence," MND said.

The study is expected to take about three to four months to complete.