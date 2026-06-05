On top of the world together: The Singaporean husband-wife duo who summited Everest

"We planned it just like any other mountain. It's the highest, but we approached it like any other mountain," recalled Mr Ng.

"It was not a sudden thing (to do). Every year we would go to climb, and we kept climbing higher and higher."

What made things even more helpful was the support from OBS when the Ngs first raised the idea of taking a sabbatical some years ago.

The organisation helped link the duo with Dr Kumaran Rasappan, a Singapore orthopaedic surgeon who summited Everest in 2012, while some staff also shared various useful back-up resources.

Before leaving for Nepal, the couple put together their wills with the help of a lawyer friend.

"We wanted to do it last year, to be honest. This year we decided to sort it out before we went," said Mr Ng.

THE SUMMIT A BONUS

After navigating the treacherous Khumbu Icefall, the couple made it safely to Camp 2, the second staging camp for climbers on the South Col route up the mountain.

While the initial plan was for them to make the ascent up to Camp 3 and then back again in order to acclimatise, Mr Ng was advised to rest as his oxygen levels were low.

"I had to rest the whole night, and they put me on oxygen," he recalled.

Asked if he was worried this would jeopardise plans of making the summit, Mr Ng said that making it to the top was not the pair's be-all and end-all.

"At that point in time, if they told me that if you summit you might die, I would just say: 'Okay, we don't climb'. The mountain will always be there for you to climb."

It was much higher up the mountain, on the Hillary Step, where the pair were separated.

Due to the jam, Ms Ng's guide secured a line for her first and she was the first of the two to head up. Mr Ng, on the other hand, had to wait as other people made their way down.

"My guide kept saying to wait. So I got stuck there for about 30 minutes. It's not a comfortable place because it's always windy over there. You get blasted with the wind," said Mr Ng.

"I got a little bit worried after 35 minutes because my toes and fingers started to hurt, which meant that I needed to start moving soon."