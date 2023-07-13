Six BTO projects comprising 5,000 flats to be built in Mount Pleasant; first launch in 2025

SINGAPORE: The first Build-To-Order (BTO) project in the upcoming Mount Pleasant housing estate will be launched in 2025, said the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Thursday (Jul 13).

This will be one of six BTO projects comprising about 5,000 flats planned for the 33ha site, which is close to Bukit Brown and the Central Catchment Nature Reserve.

The new Mount Pleasant housing estate was first announced in November 2021, with the area home to the Old Police Academy (OPA) and pre-war black-and-white bungalows.

Heritage elements from the OPA and pre-war black-and-white bungalows will be “sensitively integrated” within the Mount Pleasant housing estate, said HDB, adding that six buildings within the OPA will be retained.