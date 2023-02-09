Move to Tengah will help make ACS (Primary) less exclusive, say parents, alumni

"NOT POSSIBLE TO BRING IN EVERYONE"

The decision to move to Tengah was officially made at a board meeting on Tuesday night, said Mr Seow, in response to a question about why parents were not consulted on the matter.

“I think when you look at schools … you do not want material price-sensitive information out. You want to basically have all the facts done. It was not possible to bring in everyone before the decision,” he added.

Representatives from the board of governors and the Old Boys’ Association were included in the discussions, and they were told that this would affect housing prices, he stressed.

There were concerns about the new school being located further away in Tengah, as well as the change from a boys' school to a co-ed school, said the president of the ACS Old Boys’ Association Lock Wai Han.

“I think we sought very hard to make sure that we can minimise the disruption to existing students in the school, so that parents and students who are in the schools today are not inconvenienced.”

Software engineer Chia Ming En echoed Mr Lee’s thoughts on exclusivity, and noted that the ACS family of schools are “well-known for elitism”.

“People brag that they’re from AC. And it doesn’t help as well that ACS schools happen to be in a very rich area,” the 28-year-old said, adding that ACS students usually mix with students from other elite schools in the area.

“It’s not very good, these kids grow up and they may not be able to identify with people from lower social classes, and I have experienced it myself,” said Mr Chia, who went on to study at ACS International after leaving ACS (Primary).

“(Leaving the school) made me realise that I never really had friends of other races at all. And because my English was so good, I never really hung out with people who were not as privileged as me to go to a named school.”

After its move to Tengah, students who enrol in ACS (Primary) will get the chance to meet students from different backgrounds, he added.

“I think there will still be a perception that ACS is an elitist school, but it will lessen the extent of elitism because people will be able to identify more with different backgrounds and things like that.”

In his time, it was easier to get into the ACS schools without affiliation, said Mr Lee. But now, almost half the students have alumni parents.

“It’s getting more and more exclusive, which is not a good thing.”