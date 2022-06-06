Moving company manager fined for illegally disposing of furniture, household waste

SINGAPORE: A moving company manager was fined a total of S$10,500 for illegally disposing of furniture and other household waste in September 2020.

Sooraj Selvaraj pleaded guilty to disposing of the items at Defu Lane 1 in Hougang during a job, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Monday (Jun 6). The case was heard in court on Thursday.

Investigations revealed that Sooraj had been on assignment to transport a client’s unwanted furniture and household items to a recycling facility. The items included a dismantled wooden wardrobe and carton boxes containing hardcover binders and papers.

“However, the recycling facility was closed when he arrived,” NEA said.

“Out of convenience, Mr Sooraj instructed his workers to offload the lorry-load of waste at a secluded alley along Defu Lane 1, while he kept a lookout for passers-by and vehicles.”

Sooraj, a first-time offender, was convicted of one charge and sentenced to a court fine.

First-time offenders could be liable on conviction to a fine of up to S$50,000, or a jail term of up to a year.

Repeat offenders could be fined up to S$100,000 and jailed for at least one month and up to a year.

NEA said the illegal disposal of waste “poses environmental and public health risks, and is a blight on public spaces”.

It added that it will not hesitate to take strict enforcement action against those who illegally dispose of waste.

Members of the public can report suspected cases of illegal disposal to NEA through their online feedback form or the myENV mobile application.

They may also contact NEA at 6225 5632.