MP Baey Yam Keng's nose tumour 'gone', blood clear of cancer-related virus DNA

SINGAPORE: Member of Parliament Baey Yam Keng said on Friday (Apr 22) that the tumour in his nose was gone and DNA of the virus associated with the cancer was no longer detected in his blood.

Mr Baey was diagnosed with stage one nose cancer in November, for which he underwent radiation therapy.

“Yesterday, my oncologist Dr Joseph Wee shared good news of my MRI scan and blood test: the tumour in my nose is gone and there is no pick up of Epstein Barr Virus (associated with nose cancer) DNA in my blood,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

He said that the next significant date to keep an eye on is January.

“This is the first milestone following my radiation treatment, one of many to come. The next milestone will be a PET scan in Jan 2023, the anniversary of my treatment completion.”