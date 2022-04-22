MP Baey Yam Keng's nose tumour 'gone', blood clear of cancer-related virus DNA

SINGAPORE: Member of Parliament Baey Yam Keng said on Friday (Apr 22) that the tumour in his nose was gone and DNA of the virus associated with the cancer was no longer detected in his blood.
Mr Baey was diagnosed with stage one nose cancer in November, for which he underwent radiation therapy.
“Yesterday, my oncologist Dr Joseph Wee shared good news of my MRI scan and blood test: the tumour in my nose is gone and there is no pick up of Epstein Barr Virus (associated with nose cancer) DNA in my blood,” he wrote in a Facebook post.
He said that the next significant date to keep an eye on is January.
“This is the first milestone following my radiation treatment, one of many to come. The next milestone will be a PET scan in Jan 2023, the anniversary of my treatment completion.”
A PET (positron emission tomography) scan is an imaging test that detects early signs of cancer, heart disease and brain disorders.
“As with all doctors, Dr Wee always prepares me for the worst,” said Mr Baey. “He cautioned that the cancer might still return any time. Nevertheless, this is still good news.”
To celebrate the occasion, Mr Baey had a "nice couple dinner" with his wife.
“I told Hai Yen that regardless of the results yesterday morning, we would still have a nice dinner together,” he said, referring to his wife, Lim Hai Yen.
“No matter what, life goes on and we should be happy that we have each other to count on. Enjoy every little moment.”
Mr Baey said in January that he would slow down his pace of work during his treatment period, after being warned by his doctor that he was likely to get tired more easily.