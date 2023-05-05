Fire broke out on Singapore-Batam passenger ferry off Kusu Island, no injuries reported

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out in the engine room of a Singapore-registered ferry off Kusu Island on Friday (May 5), prompting the transfer of its passengers to another vessel.

The fire was put out by the six crew members of QUEEN STAR 2, which was on its way from Singapore to Batam when the incident happened.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in a news release that it was alerted to the incident at 12.30pm on Friday.

"MPA, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), and Police Coast Guard (PCG) immediately deployed their crafts to provide assistance," said the authority, adding that a tug boat was also deployed to provide assistance and tow the ferry.

All 62 passengers on board, including Singaporeans, Malaysians and Indonesians, were transferred to another vessel, MERBAU ERA, which was going to Harbourfront Ferry Terminal in Singapore.

The vessel then headed to Batam in Indonesia and has since arrived safely with all the passengers.