Faith, conscience and a future without 377A: What MPs said while debating laws on gay sex and marriage

SINGAPORE: After a two-day debate in Parliament, Singapore's lawmakers on Tuesday (Nov 29) agreed to repeal the colonial-era Section 377A of the Penal Code and to amend the Constitution to protect the definition of marriage from legal challenges.

When the law banning gay sex was last discussed in the House 15 years ago in 2007, Parliament voted to retain it, with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong saying then to "leave Section 377A alone".

In August this year, he first announced the Government’s intention to repeal the law and on Tuesday evening, wrote on Facebook that he was "very happy" with the "major milestone".

The vote to strike down Section 377A passed with 93 MPs for the repeal, three against it and no abstentions. The constitutional amendment was passed with a majority of 85 to two votes, with two Members of Parliament abstaining.

From personal anecdotes and concerns about the symbolism of the legislative changes to reflections on advancing the conversation on lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) issues, here’s a flavour of what MPs had to say on the matter.