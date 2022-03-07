Logo
MPs who are close contacts of COVID-19 cases but test negative to deliver speeches on separate floor: Tan Chuan-Jin
Singapore

File photo of Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin delivering a message to Parliament.
Grace Yeoh
07 Mar 2022 11:51AM (Updated: 07 Mar 2022 11:51AM)
SINGAPORE: Members of Parliament (MPs) who are close contacts of COVID-19 cases but test negative for COVID-19 on an antigen rapid test (ART) will deliver their speeches on a separate floor, said Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin on Monday (Mar 7). 

This "further precaution" to existing safe management measures will see these MPs speak from the additional galleries on Level 3 of Parliament from Monday. 

"These are the same arrangements for members, whereby they participated in the sitting from seats in the additional galleries during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the COVID-19 situation today is not the same, we will maintain vigilance out of an abundance of caution," said Mr Tan. 

This announcement comes amid a growing number of MPs testing positive for the coronavirus. They include Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah, Workers' Party chairman Sylvia Lim, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan, and MPs Carrie Tan (PAP - Nee Soon), Alex Yam (PAP - Marsiling-Yew Tee), Cheng Li Hui (PAP - Tampines) and Gan Thiam Poh (PAP - Ang Mo Kio). 

Workers' Party MPs from Sengkang GRC Louis Chua and He Ting Ru were also absent from Parliament last week as they were isolating due to exposure to COVID-19.

Other MPs who were infected with the virus previously include Defence Minister Ng Eng HenMinister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How and Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Eric Chua.

Prevailing health protocols allow such members to leave their homes and come to Parliament sittings. Safe management measures remain in place here in Parliament House at the chamber for members and visitors to protect their well-being, noted Mr Tan. 

"Members of the public who wish to follow the proceedings in Parliament House will now do so via a live screening at the auditorium. The live stream of parliamentary proceedings is also available for the public to watch at their own convenience anywhere," he added.

"Let us continue to exercise personal responsibility by monitoring our health closely and strictly adhering to the appropriate testing regimes. In doing so, everyone's safety and well-being remain paramount as we proceed with our parliamentary business."
 

Source: CNA/gy(gr)

