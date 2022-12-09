Licence of Mr Prata at Bedok Reservoir suspended for two weeks after food safety lapses

SINGAPORE: Authorities have suspended the licence of the Bedok Reservoir branch of food outlet Mr Prata for two weeks as a result of food safety lapses.

The branch will not be allowed to operate from Dec 7 to Dec 20.

Singapore Food Agency (SFA) officers found food placed next to an open rubbish bin, as well as the "presence of non-food item(s) near the food preparation area", said SFA on Friday (Dec 9) in response to CNA queries.

A food hygiene notice dated Dec 7 on the SFA website stated that Mr Prata was fined S$800 after accumulating 12 demerit points in a year. It was given six demerit points for each of the following offences:

Preparing food in places where toxic matter is placed or deposited or permitted to be placed or deposited whereby such food is likely to be contaminated

Selling food that is not clean or contains any matter foreign to the nature of such food.

Under the SFA’s points system, a licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points during a 12-month period may have their licence suspended for a period of either two or four weeks, or cancelled.

"All food handlers working in the suspended premises would also be required to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1, before they can resume work as food handlers," said SFA.

The licensee is also required to ensure that all food hygiene officers working in the suspended premises, if any, re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 3.

"Food safety is a joint responsibility. While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food establishments must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices."

Members of the public who come across any potentially errant food operation were also advised to report the incident to SFA via their online feedback form.

SFA added that as part of the enquiry and gathering of evidence, it may engage the person who provided the feedback for more details.

"SFA will not hesitate to take enforcement action against errant food establishments if we have obtained sufficient evidence."