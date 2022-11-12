IN FOCUS: 35 years of people and purpose - this is Singapore's MRT story

UNKNOWN TERRITORY, UNFAZED PIONEERS

Pioneer railway signallers with SMRT told CNA that they had no clue what signalling entailed when they went for their job interviews, but it didn’t faze them.

When she was still a polytechnic student, Ms Didi Tan’s interest in the rail industry was piqued by course mates who did an internship with the Mass Rapid Transit Corporation (MRTC) which was established in 1983. It was later renamed SMRT Corporation.

Even before graduating, she went for a job interview at the company, and became “very excited” when her interviewer explained the role of signalling to her. She was offered the job on the spot and began right after graduation.

“The interviewer told me signalling will be the system that controls the movement of a train from one station to another in a very safe manner. Your job will involve all the humans associated with it; the controlling side, the equipment side,” recalled the 58-year-old manager of SMRT’s resignalling project.

For the average commuter, think of railway signalling as the system that keeps you from being late. It ensures trains arrive on schedule, while keeping them a safe distance apart from each other, making sure they have enough braking distance to stop. It also routes trains down the correct tracks and platforms.

Ms Tan's colleague, engineering maintenance manager Ameer Abdul Rahim, likened signallers to "the heart in a body". The 59-year-old, who has also been in signalling for more than three decades, said that whenever any railway incident happens anywhere in the world, the first thing they check is "if your signal is correct".

Ms Tan and Mr Ameer have since realised signalling is “a very specialised field”. Even though people usually find the job “stressful” as they need to be detail-oriented and “100 per cent or even 105 per cent alert” all the time, they relish the challenge.

“For our project, such as where we make changes to the old system at night, we have to be very careful and watch what is being carried out. If we take out a wrong wire, it might cause the circuit not to work, then the train cannot run the next day,” said Ms Tan.

“You always have to watch what the contractor or workers are doing, then read the circuit and see whether the design is correct. … Some contractors fear people like us; you can see they are more prepared and do their homework first because we tend to be able to pick up (on things that are not right).”