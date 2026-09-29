Public transport fares to rise by 12 to 13 cents per ride for adult card users from Dec 26

MORE GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

The PTC said the proportion of household income spent on public transport has remained at 2.4 per cent for lower-income households and 1.7 per cent for average-income households over the past decade. It added that it would continue to monitor fare affordability.

The government will set aside an additional S$15 million for public transport vouchers this year compared to last year, with each eligible household receiving S$80 in vouchers, up from S$60 last year.

The income eligibility ceiling for public transport vouchers will also be raised from a monthly household income per person of S$1,800 to S$2,100.

About four in 10 households will qualify for the vouchers as a result, including about 60,000 additional households, according to a joint release by MOT and the People's Association on Tuesday.

Households can use the vouchers to top up fare cards or buy monthly passes.

The distribution of the vouchers will take place in two stages. In the first stage, households that received a voucher in the 2025 exercise and continue to meet the income criterion will automatically receive another voucher.

Notification letters will be sent by post or SMS from the end of December, based on the contact preference indicated in the previous exercise.

In the second stage, from early 2027, eligible households that did not receive a voucher in the first stage can apply online or in person at their local community centres or clubs. The vouchers will be valid until Mar 31, 2028.

Public transport operators will also contribute to the support measures. SBS Transit Rail and SMRT Trains are required to contribute 30 per cent of their expected increase in fare revenue to the Public Transport Fund, amounting to S$23.94 million in total.

The PTC recommended that the government draw on the public transport fund to provide additional support to cushion the impact of the fare increase for lower-income households.