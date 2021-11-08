Construction works for Aviation Park station set to begin in Q1 2022

SINGAPORE: Construction works for the Aviation Park station are expected to start in the first quarter of 2022, with passenger service set to commence in 2030, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a press release on Monday (Nov 8).
The station is located next to Changi Coast Road and Aviation Park Road.
Hock Lian Seng Infrastructure has been awarded the contract to design and construct Aviation Park station and tunnels at a contract value of S$320 million.
According to LTA, the company has a "strong track record of undertaking infrastructure and building projects in Singapore", and was previously involved in the construction of Kim Chuan Depot for Circle Line (CCL) and Marina Bay station along the CCL. It is currently involved in the construction of Maxwell station along the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL).
"The ground conditions in this area are expected to be challenging as they are made up of thick layers of underlying marine clay," said LTA.
"Safety measures will be taken when carrying out the Earth Retaining and Stabilising Structure and deep excavation works to ensure stability of the ground and surrounding structures."
The works will be carried out under strict compliance to regulations including aviation height restrictions given its proximity to the Changi Airport compound.
LTA and the contractor will monitor the works closely to ensure that they are carried out safely, said the authority.
TUNNEL BETWEEN TAMPINES NORTH AND DEFU STATIONS
LTA also announced on Monday it has awarded another civil contract for the design and construction works of the Cross Island Line Phase 1 (CRL1).
Besides the contract to design and construct Aviation Park station, a S$446 million civil contract was awarded to Nishimatsu Construction for the design and construction of the bored tunnel between Tampines North and Defu stations.
The contract includes the construction of a facility building with underground basements to cater to the electrical and mechanical requirements of CRL1. Construction works for the bored tunnel are expected to start in December 2021.
A 12.6m-diameter Tunnel Boring Machine, the largest to ever be deployed in Singapore, will be used to construct a single 2.9km-long tunnel with two tracks in it. The tunnel will be about 35m below ground level, and about 50m underground at its deepest.
"Nishimatsu Construction is an established company with a strong track record of undertaking infrastructure, building and tunnelling projects locally and abroad," said LTA.
"It constructed the tunnels between Ubi and Kaki Bukit stations along the DTL, as well as the reception tunnels for DTL to Tai Seng Facility Building. It is currently involved in the construction of Gardens by the Bay station on TEL and Keppel station on the CCL."
LTA and the contractor will closely monitor the Tunnel Boring Machine's progress and ensure that all works are carried out safely and timely with minimal impact to existing structures, including the shophouses in the area, said the authority.
The CRL is Singapore's eighth MRT line. It will serve existing and future developments in the eastern, north-eastern and western corridors, linking major hubs such as Jurong Lake District, Punggol Digital District and Changi region.
The CRL will have almost half of its stations as interchanges with other rail lines.
Phase 1 of the CRL is 29km long and comprises 12 stations from Aviation Park to Bright Hill. This will serve residential and industrial areas in Loyang, Tampines, Pasir Ris, Defu, Hougang, Serangoon North and Ang Mo Kio.