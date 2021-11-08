Construction works for Aviation Park station set to begin in Q1 2022

SINGAPORE: Construction works for the Aviation Park station are expected to start in the first quarter of 2022, with passenger service set to commence in 2030, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a press release on Monday (Nov 8).

The station is located next to Changi Coast Road and Aviation Park Road.

Hock Lian Seng Infrastructure has been awarded the contract to design and construct Aviation Park station and tunnels at a contract value of S$320 million.

According to LTA, the company has a "strong track record of undertaking infrastructure and building projects in Singapore", and was previously involved in the construction of Kim Chuan Depot for Circle Line (CCL) and Marina Bay station along the CCL. It is currently involved in the construction of Maxwell station along the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL).