Cross Island Line: Construction of tunnel under Central Catchment Nature Reserve to begin in 2023

SINGAPORE: The construction of a 5km tunnel for Phase 2 of the Cross Island MRT line (CRL2) will begin next year, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Monday (Dec 5).

A portion of the tunnel, between the planned Turf City and Bright Hill stations, will pass under the Central Catchment Nature Reserve at a depth of about 70m.

This is deeper than the usual depth of 20m to 30m.

"LTA had earlier carried out a comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment and will implement all the necessary mitigation measures outlined in the Environmental Monitoring and Management Plan," the agency said.

"LTA and the contractor will also continue to engage various stakeholders including the nature groups during the construction works."