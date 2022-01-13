Construction of Serangoon North, Tavistock MRT stations to begin in second quarter of 2022
SINGAPORE: Construction works for Serangoon North and Tavistock MRT stations on the upcoming Cross Island Line (CRL) are expected to start in the second quarter of this year, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Thursday (Jan 13).
This comes after the LTA awarded two contracts worth a combined S$861 million for the design and construction of those stations.
SERANGOON NORTH MRT STATION
The contract for the design and construction of Serangoon North station and tunnels was awarded to Hock Lian Seng Infrastructure at S$454 million, said LTA in a press release.
The station will be located under the busy dual lanes of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 and the Yio Chu Kang Road vehicular bridge.
Once the new station is operational, commuters travelling from Serangoon North Station to Loyang Industrial Area can expect to reach their destination in about 25 minutes, down from the current 75 minutes, said LTA.
Passengers going from Serangoon North Station to Pasir Ris will shave 25 minutes off their journey, with travel time cut from the current 40 minutes to about 15 minutes.
Hock Lian Seng Infrastructure previously constructed the Kim Chuan Depot and Marina Bay station for the Circle Line, and is currently involved in the construction of Maxwell station along the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL).
TAVISTOCK NORTH MRT STATION
The contract for the design and construction of Tavistock station and tunnels was awarded to Sato Kogyo (S) for S$407 million.
The company constructed Bencoolen and Mattar stations along Downtown Line, as well as Upper Thomson station along TEL, said LTA.
Tavistock station is located along the busy roads of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 and surrounded by residential and commercial properties.
When the station is operational, commuters going from Tavistock Station to Aviation Park can expect to reach their destination in 30 minutes, shaving 65 minutes from the current travelling time of 95 minutes.
Travel time from Tavistock Station to Sin Ming will also be reduced to 10 minutes, down 20 minutes from the current 30 minutes.
CONSTRUCTION WORKS
LTA said that traffic diversions will be implemented at various stages to provide the required working space for the construction of Serangoon North station.
This is because the station is wider than usual and there will be three railway tracks instead of two, with the additional track being used to facilitate the withdrawal or parking of trains.
The underpass connection will be constructed by mining beneath the Yio Chu Kang Road vehicular bridge, instead of the typical cut-and-cover method. This mining method will allow the construction of the underpass connection to be carried out without affecting the Yio Chu Kang Road vehicular bridge.
"LTA and the contractor will closely monitor the works to ensure that they are carried out safely with minimal impact to nearby stakeholders and existing structures," it said in the release.
For Tavistock Station, to overcome space constraints, the intermediate launch shaft for the deployment of the tunnel boring machines will be constructed a distance away from the construction site.
Tunnelling works will proceed west towards CRL Ang Mo Kio station as well as east towards the next station at Serangoon North, passing through Tavistock station.
The ground at Tavistock station is made up of old alluvium, a predominantly soil-like material comprising sandy and silty clay. This abrasive ground condition is expected to cause some wear to the cutting equipment on the tunnel boring machines.
"LTA and the contractor will pay close attention to the tunnelling equipment and overall works to ensure they are carried out in a safe and timely manner with minimal impact to existing structures," it said.
CROSS ISLAND LINE PHASE 1
Passenger service for the first phase of the CRL, Singapore's eighth MRT line, is slated to commence in 2030.
It will serve existing and future developments in the eastern, north-eastern and western corridors, linking major hubs such as Jurong Lake District, Punggol Digital District and Changi region.
CRL1 is 29km long and comprises 12 stations from Aviation Park to Bright Hill. This will serve residential and industrial areas in Loyang, Tampines, Pasir Ris, Defu, Hougang, Serangoon North and Ang Mo Kio and benefit more than 100,000 households.
With CRL1, common recreational spaces such as Changi Beach Park and Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park will be more accessible by public transport. Studies on the details of subsequent CRL phases are ongoing, LTA said.
The CRL will have almost half of its stations as interchanges with other rail lines, making it easier and more convenient for commuters to travel across the rail network, LTA added.