Construction of Serangoon North, Tavistock MRT stations to begin in second quarter of 2022

SINGAPORE: Construction works for Serangoon North and Tavistock MRT stations on the upcoming Cross Island Line (CRL) are expected to start in the second quarter of this year, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Thursday (Jan 13).

This comes after the LTA awarded two contracts worth a combined S$861 million for the design and construction of those stations.

SERANGOON NORTH MRT STATION

The contract for the design and construction of Serangoon North station and tunnels was awarded to Hock Lian Seng Infrastructure at S$454 million, said LTA in a press release.

The station will be located under the busy dual lanes of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 and the Yio Chu Kang Road vehicular bridge.

Once the new station is operational, commuters travelling from Serangoon North Station to Loyang Industrial Area can expect to reach their destination in about 25 minutes, down from the current 75 minutes, said LTA.

Passengers going from Serangoon North Station to Pasir Ris will shave 25 minutes off their journey, with travel time cut from the current 40 minutes to about 15 minutes.

Hock Lian Seng Infrastructure previously constructed the Kim Chuan Depot and Marina Bay station for the Circle Line, and is currently involved in the construction of Maxwell station along the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL).