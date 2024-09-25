Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

As it happened: MRT East-West line disruption, rush hour situation orderly despite crowds
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

As it happened: MRT East-West line disruption, rush hour situation orderly despite crowds

As it happened: MRT East-West line disruption, rush hour situation orderly despite crowds

Commuters are held temporarily at the Boon Lay MRT station gantries, to prevent overcrowding at the train platform on Sep 25, 2024. (Photo: CNA/Marcus Mark Ramos)

SINGAPORE: Commuters in Singapore experienced transport delays during rush hour on Wednesday (Sep 25) evening following a major disruption on a main MRT line.

Regular train services were not available on the East-West Line between Boon Lay and Queenstown MRT stations in both directions. Shuttle train services ran between some stations, but there was no service between Jurong East and Buona Vista stations.

This comes after an incident on Wednesday morning where an eastbound train developed a fault near Clementi station at about 9am.

CNA had a team on the ground, where, despite the lines and crowds, things were mostly orderly.

Here's a recap:

Related Topics

MRT East-West Line

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement