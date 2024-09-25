As it happened: MRT East-West line disruption, rush hour situation orderly despite crowds

SINGAPORE: Commuters in Singapore experienced transport delays during rush hour on Wednesday (Sep 25) evening following a major disruption on a main MRT line.

Regular train services were not available on the East-West Line between Boon Lay and Queenstown MRT stations in both directions. Shuttle train services ran between some stations, but there was no service between Jurong East and Buona Vista stations.

This comes after an incident on Wednesday morning where an eastbound train developed a fault near Clementi station at about 9am.



CNA had a team on the ground, where, despite the lines and crowds, things were mostly orderly.

Here's a recap: