3 new stations to link Downtown Line from Bukit Panjang to North-South Line by 2035

LTA said that the new stations, which will span a route length of about 4km, will shorten travel time for those in the north and north-western parts of Singapore.

For example, commuters travelling from Yew Tee Village to Chinatown will have their travel time cut from one hour to 40 minutes.

The extension will also "improve rail network resilience in the north-western region, by providing commuters with alternative travel and transfer options for their journeys", said LTA.

Residents in the north-western region can currently take the NSL, or the Thomson-East Coast Line from Woodlands, to travel to the downtown area.

Construction works for the extension are expected to start in the fourth quarter of this year.

"We will continue to enhance our public transport network to provide better connectivity to all commuters," said Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat in a Facebook post on Monday.