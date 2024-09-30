East-West Line disruption: Affected rail segments replaced, train endurance test ongoing
Authorities have pushed the target date for full restoration of train services on the East-West Line to Tuesday.
SINGAPORE: All the affected rail segments between Clementi and Ulu Pandan Depot have been replaced and a train endurance test is ongoing on a portion of the East-West Line.
In a progress update on recovery works to restore service between the Jurong East and Buona Vista stations, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Monday (Sep 30) said workers "toiled through the early morning hours".
"The locomotive stress test, electric meggering test, and track circuit tests have also been completed," said LTA, adding that the third rail was also reinstated.
Electric meggering testing ensures the third rail and running rail are electrically insulated, so that the traction power supply can be safely turned on.
The locomotive stress test is crucial to ensure all affected rails are sturdy and welded well before the start of the loaded train endurance test, said LTA.
The endurance test involves running a fully loaded train across the tracks, with sandbags used to simulate the weight of a fully loaded train car.
SMRT said in a separate update at 10.15am that the loaded train endurance run was ongoing. It also shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the interior of the passenger train carriage, showing dozens of sandbags on the floor.
EXTENSIVE DAMAGE
Train services were disrupted along a stretch of the line on Wednesday morning as a faulty train was returning to Ulu Pandan depot.
This resulted in extensive damage to the tracks and other equipment. Engineers later found 34 rail breaks across 1.6km of tracks, damage to power cables, the third rail that supplies power and three track point machines - used to divert trains to different tracks.
Train services between nine stations from Boon Lay to Queenstown were initially disrupted.
Shuttle trains operating at 10-minute intervals were later put in place between Boon Lay and Jurong East, and between Buona Vista and Queenstown.
However, no trains were running between Jurong East and Buona Vista stations.
Authorities had initially hoped to restore partial service on the Jurong East-Buona Vista stretch with a single-line shuttle service. But the plan was shelved to prioritise the resumption of full services earlier.
The authorities then said on Thursday that SMRT would aim to restore full service on Monday.
LTA and rail operator SMRT have now moved the target date back by a day to Tuesday after new cracks were found on unreplaced rail segments.
"To ensure the safety of commuters, SMRT has to push back the resumption of train services from Monday to Tuesday, subject to weather conditions and after thorough testing has been successfully completed," said Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat.
LTA and SMRT said rigorous checks and tests will be carried out and they will ensure strict safety requirements are met before resuming full passenger service.