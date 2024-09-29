East-West Line disruption: No train services from Jurong East to Buona Vista on Sep 30, new cracks found along tracks

SINGAPORE: Commuters will face further disruptions on the East-West Line as train services at the affected stations between Jurong East and Buona Vista will not resume on Monday (Sep 30) as hoped.

Authorities had previously said they were working towards full restoration on Monday, but the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and rail operator SMRT have now moved the target date back by a day to Tuesday.

In a statement on Sunday, LTA and SMRT said that during stress testing of the tracks over the weekend, 12 new cracks that were previously not visible appeared on unreplaced rail segments along the section of westbound tracks from Clementi to Ulu Pandan Depot.

“These cracks were due to the rail segments being weakened by the damaged train when it was travelling back to the depot on Wednesday morning,” said LTA and SMRT.

Thus, LTA and SMRT engineers will require additional time to replace 10 rail segments on Sunday, and after the rail replacement, more stress testing will be conducted on Monday to ensure safety and rail integrity before resuming full passenger service.