MRT disruption to continue into Thursday, no services between Jurong East and Buona Vista

SINGAPORE: A train disruption that began on Wednesday (Sep 25) morning will continue into Thursday, with no trains running between Jurong East and Buona Vista stations, said SMRT.

In an update at 9.30pm on Wednesday, the train operator said bridging bus services will be available between Jurong East and Buona Vista. Free regular bus services will also be available between Boon Lay and Queenstown.

Regular train services between Boon Lay and Queenstown MRT stations were down on Wednesday (Sep 25) due to a train fault, extending past the after-work rush hour.

Disruptions on the segment of the East-West Line affecting nine stations began as early as 9.25am after a train caused a power trip when it was returning to Ulu Pandan depot.

This caused a train near Clementi station to stall, and about 850 commuters on this train had to disembark on the tracks and be guided back to the station platform.

From then, regular train services were not available at the nine stations - Boon Lay, Lakeside, Chinese Garden, Jurong East, Clementi, Dover, Buona Vista, Commonwealth and Queenstown - in both directions.