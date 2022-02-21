New trains for North-South and East-West MRT lines arrive in Singapore

SINGAPORE: The first two of a fleet of 106 new trains for the North-South and East-West MRT lines (NSEWL) have arrived in Singapore, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Monday (Feb 21).

Designed in Germany and built in China, the new rolling stock will replace trains that have been operating on the two lines since 1987, LTA said in a Facebook post.

“These new trains also come with: An integrated suite of condition monitoring features to aid pre-emptive maintenance (and) commuter-friendly features such as refreshed LCD screens displaying train travel information,” the authority added.

The first-generation trains will be retired when the new trains enter service from the end of this year.