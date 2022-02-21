Logo
New trains for North-South and East-West MRT lines arrive in Singapore
Singapore

A carriage of a new MRT train is unloaded in Singapore. (Photo: Facebook/Land Transport Authority)

Kurt Ganapathy
21 Feb 2022 09:04PM (Updated: 21 Feb 2022 09:04PM)
SINGAPORE: The first two of a fleet of 106 new trains for the North-South and East-West MRT lines (NSEWL) have arrived in Singapore, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Monday (Feb 21).

Designed in Germany and built in China, the new rolling stock will replace trains that have been operating on the two lines since 1987, LTA said in a Facebook post.

“These new trains also come with: An integrated suite of condition monitoring features to aid pre-emptive maintenance (and) commuter-friendly features such as refreshed LCD screens displaying train travel information,” the authority added. 

The first-generation trains will be retired when the new trains enter service from the end of this year.

A carriage of a new MRT train is loaded onto a truck in Singapore. (Photo: Facebook/Land Transport Authority)

LTA described the new trains as “international citizens”.

“The design was conceptualised in Germany before they were manufactured and assembled in China, and their parts were sourced from various countries including United Kingdom, France and Germany,” the authority said.

“Decked out in green and red stripes which are iconic of the #NSEWL, as well as LTA’s livery, the trains will now undergo a series of rigorous testing and commissioning works before they’re ready to serve you from end-2022.”

The trains were shipped to Singapore by sea in a journey that took about one month to complete.

In 2018, LTA announced that it had bought 66 new trains to replace its oldest fleet that had been in use since 1987, when the North-South and East-West lines began operations.

The trains were to be made by Canadian company Bombardier Transportation, and had been set to arrive in batches from 2021.

The purchase of a second set of 40 trains from Bombardier was announced in 2020. These will replace second- and third-generation trains on the North-South and East-West lines from 2024.

The 19 second-generation trains have been operating since 1995, and the 21 third-generation trains since 2000.

As of 2020, the two lines were served by 198 trains of six different types.

All 106 new trains will have the same design.

Since the purchases were announced, Bombadier was acquired by French rail transport manufacturing company Alstom, with the acquisition finalised in January 2021.

Source: CNA/kg(zl)

