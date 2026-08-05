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Facial recognition gantries being tested at Punggol Coast MRT station, no plans to expand trial for now: LTA
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Singapore

Facial recognition gantries being tested at Punggol Coast MRT station, no plans to expand trial for now: LTA

When CNA visited the station, two priority-use gantries had screens installed, with a “facial recognition detection zone” marked on the ground.

Facial recognition gantries being tested at Punggol Coast MRT station, no plans to expand trial for now: LTA

A priority-use gantry at Punggol Coast MRT station with a screen installed on top of it and a “facial recognition detection zone” marked out on the ground in front. (Photo: CNA/Fabian Koh)

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Fabian Koh
Fabian Koh
05 Aug 2026 10:07AM
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SINGAPORE: Facial recognition gantries are being tested at Punggol Coast MRT station in a closed trial involving public sector officers, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Tuesday (Aug 4).

CNA observed the gantries during a visit to the station, located in Singapore's first smart district, last Wednesday (Jul 29).

An LTA spokesperson told CNA the modified gantry is part of a trial of facial recognition technology for fare payment involving a "selected group of LTA and other public officers".

“Facial profiles of participants are linked to their SimplyGo cards, to enable them to enter and exit Punggol Coast MRT station via facial scan,” the spokesperson said.

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The users can enter and exit other stations normally using their linked SimplyGo cards.

“As this is an early technology trial, we have no plans to expand the trial at this time.” 

A screen on top of a priority-use gantry at Punggol Coast MRT station, which detects the faces of commuters. (Photo: CNA/Fabian Koh)

Two priority-use gantries at the station had screens installed on top, CNA observed. These are wider fare gates meant for passengers travelling with strollers or bulky items, and those on personal mobility aids.

A light blue "facial recognition detection zone" with footprint markings was marked out in front of each gantry, guiding users to step inside before instructions on the screens prompt them to look at the camera.

Station staff said the setup was installed about a week before CNA's visit.

Source: CNA/fb(cy)

Related Topics

MRT facial recognition LTA
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