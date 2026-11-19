SINGAPORE: The Circle Line's mean kilometres between failure (MKBF) fell 23 per cent in October, according to the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) latest rail reliability report published on Thursday (Nov 19).

Singapore tracks the reliability of its MRT network using mean kilometres between failure (MKBF) - the average distance travelled by trains before a delay of more than five minutes.

The monthly MKBF figures are based on a 12-month moving average, with the October figure covering the period from November 2025 to October 2026.

LTA said the October figures are provisional and subject to adjustment pending ongoing incident investigations.

The MKBF for the Circle Line fell to 1.97 million train-km in October, down from 2.57 million in September.

However, the Circle Line's train service delivery improved to 99.85 per cent from 99.79 per cent, while train punctuality was unchanged at 99.31 per cent.

LTA's report showed there were no Circle Line service delays lasting more than 30 minutes in October.

CNA has asked LTA what caused the drop in the Circle Line's MKBF.

The overall MRT network's MKBF also fell 7 per cent to 3.14 million train-km in October, from a record 3.38 million in September.

The figure remained above 2 million train-km for the seventh consecutive month, a run LTA described as “sustained record high performance”.