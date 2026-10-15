MRT reliability hits another record high in September

SINGAPORE: The reliability of the MRT network, excluding the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL), hit a record high in the 12 months ending September, according to the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) monthly report published on Thursday (Oct 15).

The MRT network's mean kilometres between failures (MKBF) rose to 3.38 million train-km, up from 2.88 million train-km in August - at that time, a new record as well.

This marked the sixth consecutive month that the overall MRT network's MKBF exceeded 2 million train-km.

Individually, all five MRT lines included in the overall network figure had an MKBF above 1 million train-km.

LTA publishes its reliability figures using a 12-month moving average of MKBF, which measures the average distance travelled before a delay of more than five minutes occurs. A higher MKBF indicates better reliability.

The September figures are provisional and subject to adjustment pending ongoing incident investigations.

Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow said on Thursday that as Singapore's MRT network continues to grow, the focus will have to shift towards "more and better maintenance" as the number of assets increases and some begin to age.

"We have to keep up the work that enables us to keep a high level of reliability," he told reporters at the Ten Mile Junction Depot.

Mr Siow noted that the MRT network has recorded more than 2 million train-km between failures for six consecutive months, describing it as a "sustained period of good performance" that was "quite unprecedented".

"We have never done (that) before," Mr Siow said of crossing the 3 million mark.

He stressed, however, that the MKBF would "not continue to go up forever", noting that it is calculated on a rolling 12-month basis.

Mr Siow pointed to the North East Line, which has not had a disruption for a year and has therefore reached what he described as the "theoretical maximum" for the metric.