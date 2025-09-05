MRT reliability in last 12 months falls to its lowest level since 2020

From July 2024 to June 2025, rail reliability fell for three of the five MRT lines – the Downtown Line, North-South Line and East-West Line.

The Downtown Line saw the biggest drop in MKBF during that period – from 8.13 million train-km in 2024 to 4.12 million train-km in the 12 months to June.

The North-South Line’s reliability also fell to 1.24 million train-km from about 2.49 million train-km. This is also the lowest level of rail reliability the line has seen since 2020, when it recorded 1.08 million train-km.

The East-West Line also saw a decline to 1.44 million train-km from 1.69 million train-km last year. This is also the shortest mean distance travelled for the line since 2020, when it recorded 1.26 million train-km.

The North-East Line and Circle Line saw improvements in the last 12 months to June, compared with 2024.

The North-East Line recorded 4.23 million train-km compared with 4.1 million train-km in 2024, while the Circle Line also improved to 1.07 million train-km from 919,000 train-km.

The Thomson-East Coast Line was not included in the report as the line is not fully open. The fifth stage of the line – comprising Bedok South and Sungei Bedok stations – is slated to open in the second half of 2026.

The MKBF does not reflect the severity of delays, only the distance travelled between delays.

According to the report, there were two service delays lasting more than 30 minutes - one each on the Circle Line and Downtown Line – in the first half of this year. There were seven such delays for the whole of 2024.