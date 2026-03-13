MRT reliability at six-month high as North-East Line performance doubles

SINGAPORE: The reliability of the MRT network hit a six-month high in February as the performance of the North-East Line doubled, according to the Land Transport Authority’s monthly report on Friday (Mar 13).

LTA publishes its reliability figures using a 12-month moving average of mean kilometres between failures (MKBF) - a metric that measures train reliability. It tracks the average distance that a train travels before it encounters a delay of more than five minutes.

The overall MRT network’s MKBF increased to 1,740,000 train-km in February 2026 from 1,670,000 train-km in January.