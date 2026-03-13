MRT reliability at six-month high as North-East Line performance doubles
SINGAPORE: The reliability of the MRT network hit a six-month high in February as the performance of the North-East Line doubled, according to the Land Transport Authority’s monthly report on Friday (Mar 13).
LTA publishes its reliability figures using a 12-month moving average of mean kilometres between failures (MKBF) - a metric that measures train reliability. It tracks the average distance that a train travels before it encounters a delay of more than five minutes.
The overall MRT network’s MKBF increased to 1,740,000 train-km in February 2026 from 1,670,000 train-km in January.
The overall metric was last at this level in August 2025.
It was boosted by the doubling of the North-East Line’s (NEL) performance in February. The NEL’s MKBF increased two-fold to 4,420,000 train-km last month from 2,210,000 train-km in January.
The other MRT lines saw mixed performances.
The Downtown Line (DTL) also saw its MKBF rise to 2,800,000 train-km from 2,790,000 train-km.
However, the East-West Line’s (EWL) MKBF fell to 1,440,000 train-km from 1,450,000 train-km, while the Circle Line’s (CCL) MKBF also dropped to 1,800,000 train-km from 1,830,000 train-km.
The North-South Line’s (NSL) MKBF remained the same at 1,240,000 train-km.
LTA also utilises other metrics to measure rail reliability, including train service delivery, which tracks whether trains were operating according to schedule.
It is calculated by measuring the actual distance travelled by trains compared to the scheduled distance, and expressed as a percentage.
All MRT lines saw better train service delivery in February.
Train punctuality, another metric to measure rail reliability, calculates the percentage of train trips that are completed on time at the end of each line within two minutes of schedule.
It is affected by service disruptions and other operational problems that do not result in a full stoppage of services.
Lower punctuality means train intervals are less regular, which can lead to longer wait times and more crowding.
Overall, the MRT network saw better train punctuality, although the individual MRT lines saw mixed results in February.
The NEL and CCL had better train punctuality compared to January, while the NSL's, EWL's and DTL's punctuality fell.
LTA has been issuing monthly updates since August last year to give commuters greater scrutiny of Singapore’s rail network, following a string of disruptions. Updates prior to August 2025 had been provided on a quarterly basis.
The reliability performance of Singapore's newest MRT line, the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL), was not included in LTA's monthly report.
This is because newer lines tend to operate significantly lower mileage since ridership is relatively low and trains are not run at more typical frequencies when compared with more mature lines.
Last month, LTA told CNA that longer service closures on the MRT could be implemented in the coming years as the authority and operators expedite upgrades to critical rail infrastructure across the MRT and LRT networks.
This came as the Ministry of Transport accepted a wide-ranging set of recommendations from the Rail Reliability Taskforce, formed in September last year after a spate of disruptions.