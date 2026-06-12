MRT reliability nears record high as Circle Line performance improves by 50%
The overall MRT network’s mean kilometres between failures reached 2,500,000 train-km in May, up from 2,220,000 train-km in April.
SINGAPORE: The MRT network's reliability neared a record high in May, while the Circle Line's (CCL) reliability improved by 50 per cent, according to the Land Transport Authority’s monthly report on Friday (Jun 12).
LTA publishes its reliability figures using a 12-month moving average of mean kilometres between failures (MKBF) - a metric that measures train reliability. It tracks the average distance that a train travels before it encounters a delay of more than five minutes.
In May, the overall MRT network MKBF reached 2,500,000 train-km, up from 2,220,000 train-km in April.
This is the second month in a row in which the overall MRT network MKBF has remained above 2,000,000 train-km, said LTA. According to LTA data, the figure was below the record high of 2,627,000 train-km achieved in June 2024.
May's reliability figures were boosted by the Circle Line's (CCL) performance, which improved by about 50 per cent from April.
The CCL's MKBF increased to 3,550,000 train-km in May, up from 2,360,000 train-km the preceding month.
Calling the increase "significant", LTA said it also reflected the "sensitivity of MKBF to small variations in number of delays at this level of performance".
The other MRT lines largely held steady in May, with no changes in MKBF for the East-West Line (EWL) and Downtown Line (DTL) when compared to April.
The North-South Line (NSL) and North-East Line (NEL) had modest gains, with the NSL increasing to 1,650,000 train-km from 1,420,000 train-km, and the NEL rising to 4,460,000 train-km from 4,450,000 train-km.
There were also no delays exceeding 30 minutes on the MRT lines in May, with the last such incident in November 2025.
TEL DELAY IN MAY
There was one major delay exceeding 30 minutes on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) on May 3, but the reliability performance of TEL, Singapore's newest MRT line, was not included in LTA's monthly report.
This is because newer lines tend to operate significantly lower mileage since ridership is relatively low and trains are not run at more typical frequencies when compared with more mature lines.
"As such, its performance is not included in overall MKBF performance of our MRT network. LTA and the rail operator are closely monitoring the line, and will continue to work together to improve its performance and ensure smooth and reliable journeys for all commuters," LTA said.
On the disruption, the authority added that it is "working closely with the rail operator on improvements following the major delay on the TEL on May 3, including through conducting exercises to improve responses to disruptions”.
The TEL's MKBF was maintained at 355,000 train-km, down slightly from 356,000 train-km in April.
LTA noted that the reliability performance of the TEL will continue to fluctuate as it continues to undergo construction, extension and system integration works alongside regular operations and maintenance.
LTA also uses other metrics to measure rail reliability, including train service delivery, which measures whether trains were operating according to schedule.
It is calculated by measuring the actual distance travelled by trains compared to the scheduled distance, and expressed as a percentage.
Train service delivery performance was mixed in May, with the EWL, CCL and DTL down.
The NSL and NEL, however, improved slightly.
Another metric used to measure rail reliability is train punctuality, which calculates the percentage of train trips that are completed on time at the end of each line within two minutes of schedule.
Train punctuality is affected by service disruption and other operational issues that do not result in a full stoppage of services.
Lower punctuality reflects less regular train frequencies, which can cause longer wait times and more crowding.
Overall, the MRT network saw lower train punctuality in May.
All lines, except for the NSL, had declines in punctuality compared to April.
LTA said that the train punctuality of the CCL decreased in May due to ongoing system integration testing in preparation for the CCL6 opening, which led to "minor perturbations" on the existing network.
"LTA expects both indicators to return to more typical levels after the opening of CCL6," it added.
LTA has been issuing monthly updates since August last year to give commuters greater scrutiny of Singapore’s rail network, following a string of disruptions. Updates prior to August 2025 had been provided on a quarterly basis.