MRT reliability nears record high as Circle Line performance improves by 50%

SINGAPORE: The MRT network's reliability neared a record high in May, while the Circle Line's (CCL) reliability improved by 50 per cent, according to the Land Transport Authority’s monthly report on Friday (Jun 12).

LTA publishes its reliability figures using a 12-month moving average of mean kilometres between failures (MKBF) - a metric that measures train reliability. It tracks the average distance that a train travels before it encounters a delay of more than five minutes.

In May, the overall MRT network MKBF reached 2,500,000 train-km, up from 2,220,000 train-km in April.

This is the second month in a row in which the overall MRT network MKBF has remained above 2,000,000 train-km, said LTA. According to LTA data, the figure was below the record high of 2,627,000 train-km achieved in June 2024.

May's reliability figures were boosted by the Circle Line's (CCL) performance, which improved by about 50 per cent from April.

The CCL's MKBF increased to 3,550,000 train-km in May, up from 2,360,000 train-km the preceding month.

Calling the increase "significant", LTA said it also reflected the "sensitivity of MKBF to small variations in number of delays at this level of performance".

The other MRT lines largely held steady in May, with no changes in MKBF for the East-West Line (EWL) and Downtown Line (DTL) when compared to April.

The North-South Line (NSL) and North-East Line (NEL) had modest gains, with the NSL increasing to 1,650,000 train-km from 1,420,000 train-km, and the NEL rising to 4,460,000 train-km from 4,450,000 train-km.

There were also no delays exceeding 30 minutes on the MRT lines in May, with the last such incident in November 2025.