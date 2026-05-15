MRT reliability hits near 1.5-year high as Downtown Line performance doubles

SINGAPORE: The reliability of the MRT network saw its best performance in nearly 1.5 years in April as the performance of the Downtown Line doubled, according to the Land Transport Authority’s monthly report on Friday (May 15).

LTA publishes its reliability figures using a 12-month moving average of mean kilometres between failures (MKBF) - a metric that measures train reliability. It tracks the average distance that a train travels before it encounters a delay of more than five minutes.

The overall MRT network’s MKBF increased to 2,220,000 train-km in April from 1,740,000 train-km in March.

The overall metric last exceeded 2 million in November 2024, said LTA.