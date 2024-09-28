MRT disruption: Restoration of power rails 'fully completed', safety tests set for Sunday

SINGAPORE: Recovery works on the East-West Line are progressing, following the days-long disruption that has hit Singapore's second-oldest train line.

In a Facebook update, rail operator SMRT said "as of Saturday (Sep 28), we have successfully recovered and completed functionality tests on three track point machines and associated trackside equipment".

"Power rails have also been replaced, and restoration work is fully completed. Once repairs are finalised, SMRT will conduct comprehensive system functional and safety tests, including checks on the tracks, power supply, and train signalling. We will also run trains at different speeds to ensure everything operates smoothly.

"This process will take the whole day tomorrow."

In an earlier Facebook post on Saturday, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said its teams had made "significant progress" over the recovery works.

More than 300 engineers and technicians have been working to repair the damage to tracks and equipment on the East-West Line, according to Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat.

The authorities said on Thursday SMRT will aim to restore full service on Monday.

The service disruption started on Wednesday, with transport authorities determining a day later that a faulty train that was returning to Ulu Pandan depot had caused "extensive damage" to the train track and equipment between Clementi and Dover stations.

Engineers found 34 rail breaks as part of the damage along a 1.6km stretch of tracks between the two stations. Three machines that are used to divert trains to different tracks, a third rail that supplies power, as well as power cables and rail clips were also damaged.

On Thursday night, LTA and SMRT shelved plans to partially reinstate services between Jurong East and Buona Vista stations. Authorities had hoped to run a single-line train shuttle service between the two stations at 20-minute intervals.