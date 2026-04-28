Weekend services on Thomson-East Coast, Downtown lines to end earlier, start later for rail expansion works

SINGAPORE: Train services along the MRT's Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) and Downtown Line (DTL) will be adjusted on weekends from May 22 to Jul 4 and Jul 10 to Sep 5, respectively, ahead of the opening of Stage 5 of the TEL.

The service adjustments will facilitate the integration of new line segments into the existing rail network, the Land Transport Authority (LTA), SMRT Trains and SBS Transit said in a joint news release on Tuesday (Apr 28).

"To minimise inconvenience to commuters, alternative travel options will be provided during these service adjustment periods," they said.

From May 22 to Jul 4, services on the TEL will end earlier at 11.30pm on Fridays and start later at 8.30am on Saturdays.

Three shuttle bus services will be provided for commuters affected by the late opening on Saturday mornings. These services will connect at key MRT interchanges, to enable commuters to switch to alternative rail lines.

Shuttle bus service S51 will operate between Woodlands North and Caldecott stations at a frequency of about 5 to 10 minutes.

Shuttle bus service S52 will operate between Caldecott and Marina Bay stations at a frequency of about 5 to 10 minutes.

Shuttle bus service S53 will operate between Marina Bay and Bayshore stations at a frequency of about 10 minutes.

Services on the DTL will similarly end earlier at 11.30pm on Fridays and start later at 8.30am on Saturdays from Jul 10 to Sep 5.

"We will also provide three shuttle bus services for commuters affected by the late openings on Saturday mornings, with connections at Bugis and Macpherson MRT interchanges," LTA, SMRT Trains and SBS Transit said.

Shuttle bus service S43 will operate between Bukit Panjang and Bugis stations at a frequency of about 5 to 10 minutes.

Shuttle bus service S42 will operate between Bugis and Macpherson stations at a frequency of about 5 to 10 minutes.

Shuttle bus service S41 will operate between Macpherson and Expo stations at a frequency of about 5 to 10 minutes.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance. They should also check LTA's MyTransport.SG mobile app, as well as LTA, SMRT and SBS Transit’s social media channels for the latest updates.

"Staff will be stationed at affected stations to assist commuters during the service adjustment periods," LTA, SMRT Trains and SBS Transit said.

"Commuters can also refer to station posters at the relevant stations."