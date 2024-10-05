'This is my duty': Station staff, rail workers share how they went above and beyond during MRT disruptions

Asked what she thought of the comments, Mdm Maswiyah was initially at a loss for words.

“I don’t know what to say … I’m very touched to my heart, people now know about my son … some will come up to me and say ‘oh, your son, your son is very good to come down to help you and motivate you’,” she said.

Disruptions started on Sep 25 when a defective component known as an axle box dropped onto the tracks, causing a bogie - or an undercarriage with wheels - to come off the running rail between Dover and Clementi stations.

This resulted in extensive damage to the tracks and other equipment, disrupting MRT services between nine stations from Boon Lay to Queenstown.

Amid the disruptions, there were instances where members of the public showed their appreciation towards MRT station staff and other workers.

CNA saw staff holding umbrellas for members of the public taking bridging buses, and helping the elderly and disabled to get on buses.

Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said he was “heartened” to see members of public penning words of appreciation to the workers and providing them with food and drinks.

Despite some kind gestures, there were also moments of frustration and confusion from passengers that Mdm Maswiyah had to deal with.

In times like this, she has to remind herself to keep her emotions in check.

“I say to my heart, I have to relax, to calm down … just answer whatever it is the passenger is asking politely and nicely, and that is the way,” she said. “If not, I will also make them (more) angry.”

The long hours led to her cough worsening to a point where she lost her voice.

“I already felt on the first day that my voice was a bit uncomfortable, and on the second day, I could only work until 5pm, because I had totally no voice,” she said.

Her knees, which underwent surgery last year, also began to hurt badly.

“When I stand up for too long without sitting or resting, I feel very tired, and very heavy … that’s why I couldn’t continue,” she said.

It was only when she felt that she had reached her limit, before she decided to take a break over Friday and the weekend to recover.

But despite the toll on her health, she feels a renewed sense of purpose as she puts on her uniform for duty, even though normal train services have resumed.

“We are ready to serve at our best for the passengers, and we also have the strength to do the job, to ensure passengers are directed safely home, this is my duty,” she said.

LTA said on Wednesday it has begun a probe into the six-day disruption, and that investigations are expected to be completed in a few months.