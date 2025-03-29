New chairpersons for NEA, PUB from Apr 1

SINGAPORE: The National Environment Agency (NEA) and Singapore’s national water agency PUB will get new chairpersons from Apr 1.

Mr Chaly Mah will succeed Mr Lee Chuan Seng as NEA's chairman, while Ms Chan Lai Fung will take over the reins from Mr Chiang Chie Foo as chairperson of PUB, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) in a press release on Friday (Mar 28).

Mr Mah is currently the deputy chairman of the NEA Board and is concurrently chairman of Surbana Jurong and Netlink NBN Trust. He serves on the board of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, CapitaLand Investment Limited and Flipkart.

A member of the board of trustees of the National University of Singapore, he is also Singapore's Non-Resident Ambassador to Costa Rica.

From 2017 to 2024, Mr Mah chaired the Singapore Tourism Board, as well as the Singapore Land Authority from 2010 to 2014 and the Singapore International Chamber of Commerce from 2015 to 2017.

He was also a board member of the Sentosa Development Corporation from 2011 to 2017 and Economic Development Board of Singapore from 2015 to 2020.

In 2016, Mr Mah retired as the CEO of Deloitte Southeast Asia and chairman of Deloitte Singapore after having been with Deloitte for over 38 years. During his career, Mr Mah was also the CEO of Deloitte Asia Pacific and a member of Deloitte Global Executive from 2007 to 2015, and the vice-chairman of Deloitte’s Global Board from 2015 to 2016.

He was awarded the Public Service Medal in 2014 and the Public Service Star in 2022 for his contributions to public service.

OUTGOING CHAIRMAN OF NEA

Before Mr Lee was appointed chairman of NEA in 2019, he joined the board as a member in 2012 and served as deputy chairman from 2016 to 2019.

As chairman, he "led the board with dedication and distinction, and played a pivotal role in advancing NEA’s strategic objectives."

Under his leadership, Mr Lee led efforts to promote a circular economy, including projects to extend the lifespan of Pulau Semakau, as well as promote recycling and waste reduction.

NEA also began the development of the integrated waste management facility at Tuas Nexus and issued green bonds to finance its development.

"NEA also enhanced Singapore’s standard of public health through the progressive expansion of Project Wolbachia, and the introduction of the SG Clean campaigns and the Year of Public Hygiene," said MSE.

Mr Lee also guided NEA through the COVID-19 pandemic as the agency sought to ensure continuous provision of essential services, responded to dengue outbreaks in 2020 and 2022, as well as contributed to Singapore’s fight against the pandemic through innovations such as wastewater testing.

"In his more than a decade of distinguished service, Mr Lee’s leadership has enabled NEA to advance its vision of building a clean, liveable, and sustainable Singapore," said MSE.

He received the Meritorious Service Medal last year for his contributions to NEA and Singapore.

NEW PUB CHAIRPERSON

Ms Chan has served in the Singapore Public Service for 36 years, said MSE.

Her previous appointments include Permanent Secretary (Law) in 2005, Permanent Secretary (Finance)(Performance) from 2009 to 2012, and Permanent Secretary (Education) from 2012 to 2019.

From 2019 to 2023, she held concurrent roles as Permanent Secretary (National Research & Development), Permanent Secretary (Public Sector Science & Technology Policy and Plans Office), and chairman of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR).

She is currently the chair of Nanyang Technological University (NTU) Singapore’s Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine, and a member of NTU’s board of trustees.

Ms Chan is also NTUC Health Co-operative Limited's deputy chairman, independent director of SATS, and an adjunct professor with the NUS' Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

For her contributions to public service, she was awarded the Public Administration Medal (Gold) in 2009 and the Meritorious Service Medal in 2020.

OUTGOING PUB CHAIRMAN

Mr Chiang has served as chairman of PUB since Apr 1, 2017, said MSE.

Under his leadership, PUB has "delivered its mission of water supply, used water treatment, flood mitigation and addressing sea level rise, in the face of challenges posed by climate change".

In 2018, he led PUB's efforts to digitalise its entire water system, leveraging digital solutions and smart technologies to strengthen its operational resilience, leveraging digital solutions and smart technologies to strengthen its operational resilience.

"Through applying technological advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics, Mr Chiang positioned PUB well for its latest push towards being a Smart and AI-enabled organisation," said MSE.

He also guided PUB to introduce new critical functions and processes to better manage strategic risks, cybersecurity and incident response, MSE said.

"Human capital development was a particular focus for Mr Chiang. He emphasised the importance of workforce capability development and guided PUB through a review of PUB's schemes of service."

This led to PUB launching its new Engineering and Science scheme in 2022.

"Recognising the importance of leveraging industry expertise and specialist knowledge, Mr Chiang has consistently advocated for collaboration and knowledge exchange. His vision for PUB goes beyond internal capabilities, stressing the importance of engaging with a wide network of industry partners, academic institutions and global experts," added MSE.

"This approach has positioned PUB at the forefront of water management and flood resilience, continually adapting to meet the evolving challenges."

The ministry said: "The MSE expresses its deep appreciation to Mr Lee and Mr Chiang for their leadership and invaluable contributions to NEA and PUB respectively and welcomes Mr Mah and Ms Chan."