Views wanted on how Singapore can promote sustainable living and address climate change: MSE

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) is seeking views from members of the public on how Singapore can promote sustainable living and address climate change.

As part of the Forward Singapore exercise, public engagements for environmental sustainability were launched on Monday (Sep 19) by the Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and Senior Minister of State for Finance and Transport Chee Hong Tat at the Partners for the Environment Forum held during Climate Action Week 2022.

"The Government will seek to engage all segments of society to discuss the challenges, constraints as well as opportunities that Singapore faces as we tackle climate change, the trade-offs that Singapore has to balance, our priorities moving forward, and how we can all contribute to realise our vision for the future," MSE said in a press release on Monday.

In her opening address at the Partners for the Environment Forum, Ms Fu noted that the government, industry, and community have important roles to play.

She said: "As consumers, we can exercise our purchasing power to encourage businesses to produce greener goods and services. As residents, we can be gracious and considerate to our neighbours by keeping our communal spaces clean and healthy.

"As community members and leaders, we can act for change by starting ground-up projects and rallying others to pitch in for the environment.

"As stewards, we can lead sustainable lifestyles, and encourage our family and friends to adopt environmentally friendly habits, like reducing waste."

The Partners for the Environment Forum is an annual forum held by MSE to discuss key environmental issues with partners from three sectors - people, private and public.

Members of the public may submit their views via this link.

Respondents will be asked a series of questions, including how important it is to ensure Singapore's food supply and achieve net-zero emission.

They can also share their views on how the public can contribute to saving the environment and sustainable practices that community groups, corporations and businesses can incorporate.

The MSE also called for individuals, educational institutions and organisations to make pledges to contribute to a green, liveable and climate-resilient Singapore via the Forward SG website.

This year's Climate Action Week starts today, and ends on Sunday. It features about 140 initiatives organised by more than 80 partners.

Members of the public will be able to participate in activities such as learning journeys and guided tours, green challenges, workshops, dialogues and seminars, said MSE.

Forward Singapore is a year-long exercise which aims to review and refresh Singapore's social compact and set out a roadmap for the next decade and beyond.

It was launched in June by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and will be led by Mr Wong and the fourth generation, or 4G, leadership team.