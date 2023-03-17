Befrienders wanted: MSF seeks 4,000 volunteers to reach more families under ComLink programme

The spokesperson added that the ministry encourages volunteer befrienders to partner ComLink families for at least six months, and for as long as they can “to better support the families towards stability, self-reliance, and social mobility”.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Services Eric Chua said in Parliament earlier this month that ComLink will streamline common functions across multiple programmes. Currently, families may be approached by befrienders from multiple agencies to offer support, which Mr Chua said could be confusing for them.

“Families living in rental flats often run pillar to post filling out multiple forms, repeating their stories and struggles at different offices to receive all the help they need. These families are also visited by befrienders from different agencies and organisations, each sharing their own programmes and criteria. This creates confusion and adds to these families’ bandwidth tax,” he said.

The current and planned programmes at ComLink communities include reading and numeracy for young children, sports activities and after-school enrichment classes for children and youth. They also offer coding lessons, basic financial literacy workshops, and skills upgrading and job matching services, among others.

CHALLENGES IN SECURING VOLUNTEERS

ComLink engagement officers work with the families to help fill in any gaps, and process referrals.

One such engagement officer is Ms Shelly Mah, who has more than 90 families under her watch. She said that volunteer befrienders take some of her load off, and help reduce her monthly house visits to once every three months.

But attracting volunteers has not been easy. Among the issues is a mismatch in availability, said Ms Mah.

“Volunteers hold a job and they have their own social life, so sometimes it might be a bit difficult to balance between the family's availability, my availability and also the befrienders’ availability,” she said.