Anti-violence helpline reports jump nearly 50% in 2025 amid greater vigilance: MSF
The increase is driven largely by reports from the police, social service agencies and schools, according to the Ministry of Social and Family Development's latest domestic violence trends report.
SINGAPORE: Reports to the National Anti-Violence and Sexual Harassment Helpline (NAVH) jumped nearly 50 per cent in 2025 from the year before, driven largely by a sharp increase in reports from the police, social service agencies and schools.
The helpline received 16,525 reports last year, up from 11,068 in 2024, according to the Ministry of Social and Family Development's (MSF) latest domestic violence trends report released on Thursday (Oct 29).
The rise comes amid greater public awareness of child abuse and neglect, which MSF said may have been heightened by several factors.
Asked whether the high-profile death of four-year-old Megan Khung contributed to the increase in reports, the ministry told CNA that the rise could not be attributed to any single case.
“While increased awareness following high-profile cases may contribute to reporting, the number of reports alone does not tell us what specifically prompted individuals to come forward,” it added.
A review into Megan's death identified multiple lapses in how agencies handled her case, including the police and MSF's Child Protective Service. Following the review, several measures were implemented to strengthen Singapore's child protection system and identify potential abuse cases earlier.
MSF said the overall rise in NAVH reports likely reflects greater awareness of the helpline, stronger vigilance among professionals and a growing willingness among members of the public to report suspected abuse or seek help.
“The availability of multiple reporting channels has also made it easier for individuals to access support and surface potential abuse concerns at an earlier stage,” said MSF.
Calls to NAVH rose to 14,083 in 2025 from 9,153 the previous year, while online reports increased to 2,442 from 1,915 over the same period.
Of the reports received last year, 13,475 – or 82 per cent – required follow-up action, including further assessments, investigations, safety planning or referrals to community agencies and MSF's Protective Service (PSV).
However, not every report resulted in a new abuse case, said the ministry. Some of these reports were related to existing cases or information requests, while others were assessed not to require statutory or community-based intervention.
PUBLIC REMAINS LARGEST SOURCE OF REPORTS
Members of the public, including victim-survivors themselves, remained the largest source of NAVH reports requiring follow-up, accounting for 5,158 reports in 2025.
However, the overall increase was driven mainly by reports from law enforcement agencies, social service agencies and the education sector. Together, these sectors accounted for 57 per cent of reports requiring follow-up in 2025, up from 46 per cent in 2024.
Reports from law enforcement agencies more than tripled to 2,850 last year, from 941 the previous year.
One contributing factor was that from September 2024, police officers responding to domestic violence incidents involving a child or vulnerable adult are required to notify NAVH. This allows safety concerns to be assessed and appropriate referrals to be made where necessary, said MSF.
Reports from social service agencies rose 46 per cent to 2,813 in 2025, from 1,923 the previous year.
Meanwhile, those from the education sector increased 45 per cent to 2,056, from 1,418.
MSF said teachers and school counsellors are trained to identify signs of possible abuse or domestic violence, including unexplained injuries, changes in a student's behaviour or emotional well-being, frequent unexplained absences, or disclosures of violence at home.
“This increase in reports from these sectors suggests continued vigilance from frontline professionals and agencies in identifying suspected abuse concerns, alongside sustained reporting by members of the public,” the report said.
EMERGENCY RESPONSES MORE THAN DOUBLE
The MSF report also found that its Domestic Violence Emergency Response Team (DVERT) responded to 1,439 domestic violence incidents last year, more than double the 675 recorded in 2024.
A significant proportion of these incidents involved suspected spousal abuse and child abuse, MSF said.
DVERT responds jointly with the police to high-risk domestic violence cases involving immediate safety concerns for victim-survivors. The team can be activated through referrals from the police or NAVH.
MSF said the increase in responses was likely partly due to DVERT's expansion to all seven police divisions islandwide in September 2024, which made crisis intervention and support more accessible to affected families.
It added that each response is counted separately, including instances where the same family required assistance on multiple occasions.
Depending on the circumstances, DVERT officers may provide immediate safety planning, crisis intervention and practical support at the scene before connecting families with follow-up services.
Social service professionals said such timely intervention is crucial, as domestic violence situations can escalate quickly.
“The value of DVERT is not only in responding to an immediate incident but also in facilitating early identification of risks and helping families access support before concerns potentially escalate further,” said Ms Tee Hui Wen, centre head of Whispering Hearts Family Service Centre.
She added that earlier referrals and information sharing help social workers assess risks, plan for safety and coordinate further interventions.
OVER 1,100 EMERGENCY ORDERS ISSUED
A total of 1,151 emergency orders were issued in 2025, following amendments to the Women's Charter that took effect in January that year.
The amendments empowered DVERT officers to issue emergency orders temporarily restraining perpetrators from committing violence against family members while victim-survivors seek longer-term protection orders from the courts.
Of the emergency orders issued, 80 per cent were against male perpetrators – with those aged between 30 and 49 accounting for the largest age group.
Spouses of victim-survivors accounted for 674 – or 59 per cent – of the orders issued.
The remaining orders involved other family relationships, including parents (154), children (141), siblings (138), relatives (31) and former spouses (13).
Data on how many emergency orders were followed by applications for longer-term personal protection orders is currently not available, MSF said.
A spokesperson from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) told CNA that breaching an emergency order – including a domestic exclusion order, stay away order or no contact order – is an arrestable offence.
“The police take reports of suspected emergency order breaches seriously and will investigate where there is reason to suspect that an offence has been committed, including consulting the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) where required,” SPF said.
In the report, MSF said that nearly 11,000 people participated in outreach initiatives last year aimed at raising awareness on how to recognise and respond to violence. These included roadshows, talks, symposiums, forums and other outreach activities.
Mr Kevin See, director of integrated family service at social service agency Montfort Care, said public education must continue so that people recognise the early signs of coercive control and seek help.
He also highlighted the challenges families face after a crisis, when emotional and practical concerns may deter victims from taking further action.
“After a crisis, families frequently enter a calm period often referred to as the 'honeymoon phase' in the cycle of violence, where apologies are made and hope resurfaces,” said Mr See.
“Choosing not to take further legal or police action is rarely about denial; it is often driven by financial dependence, fear of family disruption, or concern for the children's well-being.”
Montfort Care typically supports families for 12 to 14 months, helping them find safe accommodation, rebuild confidence and connect with community services.
“Our goal is to give families the tools and stability they need to feel truly safe again,” Mr See said.
Whispering Hearts’ Ms Tee similarly stressed that recovery from domestic violence takes time, with no single timeline for those affected.
She said longer-term support may include counselling, parenting support, financial assistance and referrals to specialist services, while interventions for children exposed to violence focus on their safety and well-being.
“Our goal is not only to address immediate safety concerns, but also to strengthen support systems, increase resilience and agency, and help families sustain safety, stability, and well-being over the longer term," she added.