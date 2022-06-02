87% of probation orders that ended last year successfully completed, highest in a decade: MSF

SINGAPORE: A total of 412 probation orders were completed in 2021 - a completion rate of 87 per cent, the highest since 2012.

This was a key achievement highlighted in the latest annual report of the Probation and Community Rehabilitation Service (PCRS), released by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) on Thursday (Jun 2).

The report recognises the collective efforts of families, probation officers, volunteer probation officers, and community partners in supporting probationers in their rehabilitation journey.

Probation is a community rehabilitation sentence that requires the offender to be under the supervision of an officer for a period between six months to three years.