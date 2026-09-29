Youth offending rate rises in Singapore, driven by jump in cheating offences

SINGAPORE: The youth offending rate rose in Singapore in 2025, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said on Tuesday (Sep 29), driven mainly by an increase in cheating and related offences.

According to MSF’s youth rehabilitation trends report, the youth offending rate was 5.6 per 1,000 youths in 2025, up from the 4.8 per 1,000 recorded in 2024, though still lower than the 2021 peak of 5.8.

The report defined youths as those aged 10 to below 21.

CHEATING OFFENCES

The increase in the offending rate was primarily driven by the number of youths who committed cheating and related offences, which jumped 37 per cent from 814 in 2024 to 1,114 in 2025, the highest since 2021.

Youths in this category were largely involved in scams as mules.

In such cases, youths were found to have relinquished their bank account and Singpass credentials, registered and handed over SIM cards or mobile phone lines, and facilitated transactions for scammers.

For middle and older youths, cheating and related offences remained the top offence category in 2025.

Among middle youths, or those aged 16 to below 18, the number involved in cheating and related offences rose from 229 in 2024 to 270 in 2025.

For older youths aged 18 to below 21, that number increased from 574 to 782 over the same time period.

YOUNGER YOUTHS

But for younger youths aged 10 to below 16, theft and related offences as well as sexual offences were the two most common offence categories.

The number of younger youths who committed theft and related offences rose from 279 in 2024 to 326 in 2025, with shop theft being he most common theft-related offence from 2021 to 2025.

Meanwhile, the number of younger youths who committed sexual offences increased from 193 in 2024 to 199 in 2025.



Among sexual offences, sexual penetration of a minor remained the most common, with the number of offenders rising from 105 in 2024 to 114 in 2025.

The report noted that the offence is made out when the victim is below 16, regardless of the victim's consent.