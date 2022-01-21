Children aged 12 to 17 must get COVID-19 booster within 270 days of 2nd dose to maintain fully vaccinated status

SINGAPORE: From March 14, those aged between 12 and 17 will need to get a booster shot within 270 days of receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, in order to maintain their fully vaccinated status, announced the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (Jan 21).

The extension of the booster programme to this age group comes on the recommendations of the Expert Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination (EC19V), MOH added.

Currently, only those aged 18 years and above are offered a booster dose of an mRNA vaccine, under the National Vaccination Programme, five months after completing their primary vaccination series.

This group will be required to take a booster shot within 270 days of completing their primary vaccination series in order to maintain a fully vaccinated status against COVID-19 from Feb 14.

In a news release on Friday, MOH said that the COVID-19 booster vaccination programme will be progressively extended to those aged between 12 and 17 from early February.

It will start with those who are 16 or 17 years old, followed by those aged between 12 and 15.

"Vaccinations, especially boosters, will ensure we retain substantial protection against Omicron," said MOH.

"Boosters have helped dampen the rise in Omicron cases thus far and increases our protection against infection and severe illness."