New national semiconductor R&D facility in Tampines to open in 2027

SINGAPORE: A new S$500 million (US$374 million) semiconductor fabrication research and development facility will be located in JTC nanoSpace @ Tampines and begin operations in 2027.

To remain a semiconductor powerhouse, Singapore must invest in research and development to drive innovation in the industry, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said on Thursday (Mar 6).

The Agency for Science Technology and Research (A*STAR) said the national facility will be designed to drive advanced semiconductor research and innovation. It is part of the next phase of the National Semiconductor Translation and Innovation Centre (NSTIC) programme that was first announced last year.

In laying out the Ministry of Trade and Industry's (MTI) spending plans for the year, Mr Gan said semiconductor manufacturing facilities typically involve substantial upfront investments.

"Companies, especially the smaller ones, may face challenges accessing semiconductor infrastructure and expertise in their R&D and pilot production," he said.

A*STAR will broaden NSTIC to cover more semiconductor technologies and increase the capacity.

The R&D fabrication facility, which was first announced at Budget 2025, will initially focus on advanced packaging technologies, where different semiconductor components are combined into a single unit to make chips faster, more powerful and more efficient.

It will house 12-inch (300mm) industry-grade tools that can enable faster production and cost savings, and will be used as a shared resource.

Both public and private sector players will have access to state-of-the-art cleanroom facilities, tools and fabrication operations. Cleanrooms are highly controlled environments used in semiconductor development to minimise contamination by airborne particles.

"This will be particularly beneficial to SMEs and start-ups, as it provides them with access to critical semiconductor infrastructure which will otherwise require substantial upfront investments," A*STAR said.

Mr Gan added that the facility may foster new partnerships.

The agency said the R&D Fab will provide the opportunity to bridge the "lab-to-fab" gap for semiconductors, in reference to taking technology from small-scale labs to large-scale manufacturing levels.

Companies can collaborate with other ecosystem players or work with Institutes of Higher Learning to develop skilled professionals.

There may also be opportunities for Singapore startups and small- and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) to be integrated into the supply chain for advanced semiconductor technologies through this R&D Fab, said A*STAR.