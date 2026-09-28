Police confirm death of 24-year-old Muay Thai fighter hospitalised after Singapore tournament

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old Muay Thai fighter who was taken unconscious to hospital after competing in a tournament at the National Stadium earlier this month subsequently died, the police confirmed on Monday (Sep 28).



A report was lodged at about 8am on Sep 13 over an incident involving the man, who had been conveyed unconscious to hospital following his participation in the AMC 13 Fight for Hope tournament the previous day, said the police, who did not identify the man.

The police also did not say when he died.

Based on preliminary investigations, no foul play is suspected. Investigations are ongoing.



The fighter, who trained at Muay Thai gym Inspire Fitness Asia, competed in the tournament on Sep 12.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at 1 Stadium Drive at about 7.05pm that day. One person was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

In a statement on Sep 17, the Singapore Muaythai Association (SMA) confirmed that an incident had occurred during the tournament.

"Medical assistance was administered by the on-site medical team before the individual was conveyed to the hospital for further medical attention," SMA said in an Instagram post.

The association said it had initiated a formal review and was working with relevant parties to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

In a subsequent post, SMA rejected online claims that the fighter had been knocked out during the event, calling them "untrue".

"Both athletes were present during the announcement of results and walked off the ring unassisted. There was a medical emergency later," the association said.

The Fight for Hope tournament, which spanned three weekends across August and September, was organised by SMA to raise funds and awareness in support of Breast Cancer Foundation Singapore.