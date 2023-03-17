Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Police appeal for information on 12-year-old boy missing since Mar 14
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Police appeal for information on 12-year-old boy missing since Mar 14

Muhammad Erfanzy Norfaiyyan Abdullah was last seen at Block 224 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 at about 5pm on Mar 14.

Police appeal for information on 12-year-old boy missing since Mar 14

Muhammad Erfanzy Norfaiyyan Abdullah was last seen at Block 224 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 at about 5pm on Tuesday. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

17 Mar 2023 08:58AM (Updated: 17 Mar 2023 08:58AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) appealed for information on Friday (Mar 17) on the whereabouts of a 12-year-old boy who has been missing since Tuesday.

Muhammad Erfanzy Norfaiyyan Abdullah was last seen at Block 224 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 at about 5pm on Tuesday.

Anyone with information can call the police hotline at 1800 255 0000 or submit the information online.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, SPF said.

Source: CNA/kg

Related Topics

SPF missing person

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.