Police appeal for information on 12-year-old boy missing since Mar 14

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) appealed for information on Friday (Mar 17) on the whereabouts of a 12-year-old boy who has been missing since Tuesday.

Muhammad Erfanzy Norfaiyyan Abdullah was last seen at Block 224 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 at about 5pm on Tuesday.

Anyone with information can call the police hotline at 1800 255 0000 or submit the information online.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, SPF said.