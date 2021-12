SINGAPORE: Police on Thursday (Dec 9) said they are appealing for information on a 12-year-old boy who has been missing for six days.

Muhammed Syaznie Muhammed Zaini was last seen around Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 at about 1.30pm on Dec 3.

Anyone with information can call the police hotline at 1800 255 0000 or submit the information online.

All information will be kept confidential, said the police.