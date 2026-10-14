Singaporeans advised to consider postponing Umrah pilgrimages amid Saudi Arabia security risks: MUIS
MUIS said it is encouraging Umrah travel agents to help those with existing bookings with clear information and, where possible, flexible arrangements for postponing or rescheduling their trips.
SINGAPORE: The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) on Wednesday (Oct 14) advised Singaporeans planning to perform Umrah to consider postponing their trips to Saudi Arabia, in line with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' (MFA) advisory to defer all travel to the country due to heightened security risks.
"We understand how much an Umrah journey means to our pilgrims and their families. For many, it is a deeply personal journey of faith, one they have looked forward to, saved for and prepared for some time," MUIS said in a separate advisory posted on its website and social media pages.
"We seek the community's understanding in taking the necessary safety precautions and consider postponing their journey while the security risk remains heightened."
MFA on Tuesday advised against travelling to Saudi Arabia as the country experiences an increase in attacks targeting civilian aviation and energy infrastructure.
Since last week, Yemen's Iran-allied Houthis have targeted Saudi airports and oil facilities amid an escalating conflict.
MUIS said it is encouraging Umrah travel agents to assist those with existing bookings with clear information and, where possible, flexible arrangements for postponing or rescheduling their planned trips.
"We recognise that pilgrims may face financial implications through no fault of their own, and urge operators to handle such cases with care, fairness and understanding," MUIS added.
MUIS advised Singaporeans who are currently in Saudi Arabia to remain calm, follow the advice of local authorities and MFA, and stay in contact with their travel operators and airlines.
It added that it will continue to mointor developments closely and coordinate with releavent government agencies to provide updates where necessary,
"We appreciate the community's patience and understanding, and encourage pilgrims and their families to remain guided by official advisories as the situation evolves," the council said.
"We share the hopes of our pilgrims and their families that safety in the region will improve soon. We pray for their safety and well-being, and that they will be able to fulfil their intention to perform Umrah safely and with peace of mind when circumstances permit," MUIS added.